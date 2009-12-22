Amy Winehouse Makes Children Cry, Bleeds On Fairy Godmother

From TheFirstPost.co.uk

Amy Winehouse is in trouble again after overdoing the Christmas spirit and causing mayhem at a pantomime in Milton Keynes. The Rehab singer went to the production of Cinderella, starring Anthea Turner and Bobby Davro, but got a bit carried away with the audience participation aspect of the show and ended up being thrown out after a fight.

Winehouse, who according to the Sun newspaper spent large parts of the show standing up, continually disrupted the performance by shrieking “He’s fucking behind you”. Many children in the audience of 1,400 were apparently reduced to tears as she shouted: “F*ck Cinders, Prince Charming. Marry me” and laid into the Ugly Sisters, yelling that they were “b*tches”.

And after heckling the cast, the 26-year-old ended up fighting with the theatre manager Richard Pound. When he tried to move her out of the main auditorium to a box after the interval she allegedly attacked him – kicking him in the groin and pulling his hair. Winehouse was eventually bundled out of the building, but not before the police had been called

Thames Valley Police confirmed they were called to the theatre and are investigating an assault claim.

Winehouse had apparently gone along as the guest of former pop star Anthony Kavanagh, who was standing in as Prince Charming in place of boyband singer Ben Adams.

Before the punch-up Winehouse was introduced to cast members, but that didn’t go entirely smoothly either. The Sun reports that she had a cut on her wrist and bled on Fairy Godmother Anthea Turner. One source at the theatre said she was acting “like a demonic child”.