UPDATE: Jennifer Hudson NOT Pregnant Again

UPDATE:

From USA Today

Scratch one off the baby bump watch list. Jennifer Hudson’s publicist is shooting down reports that her client is preggers. “Contrary to what has been falsely reported, Jennifer Hudson is not pregnant,” rep Lisa Kasteler tells People.com. “Jennifer leaves in April for South Africa where she will portray Winnie Mandela in the feature film, Winnie.“

Tyler Perry Writes Film Just For J-Hud!

According to tabloid reports, Oscar winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson and her fianceé David Ortuga are expecting another child merely four months after the birth of their first child. The couple received the news on December 10th, according to Star magazine.

South African Actors Don’t Want J. Hud As Winnie Mandela

A friend tells Star, “Jennifer was in total shock when she found out she was having another baby. She had wanted some space between the kids’ ages. She and David love kids. It’s another thing for them to celebrate during the holidays.”