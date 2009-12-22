FBI Release Their Michael Jackson Files

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released over 300 pages of documents from their files relating to Michael Jackson and his child molestation accusations. According to the FBI’s website, the bureau assisted California officials with their investigations. Also included in these documents are information about attempts to extort Michael and several death threats he received.

The documents show the lengths that officials took to try and find evidence that support allegations of abuse, going so far as to plan trips to Philippines to interview potential witnesses.

TMZ has done a good job of summarizing the documents (which can be viewed on the FBI’s website) and putting them into layman’s terms.

Check out TMZ’s coverage of the Jackson FBI Files!