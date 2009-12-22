Maxwell & Beyonce To Perform At 2010 Grammys

The first round of performers for the 2010 Grammy Awards were announced. Maxwell and Beyoncé were named alongside Taylor Swift, The Black Eyed Peas, and Lady Antebellum as performers.

AWARD TOUR: 2010 Grammy Nominations

10 time award winner Beyoncé is up for an additional 10 awards this year including Record of the Year for “Halo.” Three time award winner Maxwell is up for 6 awards including Song of the Year for “Pretty Wings.”

The Foreign Exchange Thank Fans For Grammy Nomination

The 52nd GRAMMY Awards will take place live on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2010, at Staples Center in Los Angeles on the CBS network.

http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/191061

Also On The Urban Daily: