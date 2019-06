While the rest of the world seems to be distancing themselves from Tiger Woods, Maino has embraced Tiger and his adulterous ways on his new record “Get ‘Em Tiger.” Maino flaunts his promiscuity and compares himself to Tiger Woods which has the potential to be the biggest thing Maino’s done since “Hi Hater.”

Wait… Has Maino done anything of note since “Hi Hater”?

