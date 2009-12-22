VIDEO: Kobe Says He’d Beat LeBron One On One

The Cavaliers play the Lakers on Christmas Day so this is great pre-game hype (as if it needed more.) I personally think LeBron would body Kobe because he’s a more physical player. That’s not to say that Kobe isn’t as good as LeBron but Bron Bron would muscle him all day. Wait till the end to see him say it.

Kobe Bryant Talks Nike, Lil’ Wayne & LeBron James With the.LIFE Files! from the.LIFE Files on Vimeo.

