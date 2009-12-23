Kanye West: “I Sold My Soul To The Devil”

During a show in Los Angeles, Kanye West spit a brand new verse for the audience.

I sold my soul to the devil I know it’s a crappy deal/ at least it came with a few toys like a happy meal/ I’m spaced out dog I be on that moon talk/ I wonder if God asked Mike how to Moonwalk

That first line isn’t gonna do anything to dispel all those rumors going around about the “Run This Town” video and its alleged connection with the occult.

Yeezy brings out his girlfriend, Amber Rose at the end of the clip.

Spotted at MissInfo.TV

