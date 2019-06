The producers of Entourage are gearing up for the premiere of their brand new show, How To Make It In America. Said to be the east coast equivalent of Entourage, the cast includes the king of the skinny jeans, Kid Cudi.

The pilot episode, which was shot in 2008, is slated to air on February 14th on HBO. Watch the trailer for the series below!

