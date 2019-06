Everyone’s favorite mugshot subject, Khia will be debuting her brand new reality show, “Anger Management” next year on the only network known for giving embarassing D-List black celebrities their own television shows, VH1.

Thanks BET for not being the guilty party!

“Fantasia For Real” Trailer

Bobby Brown’s Return To Reality TV

Watch a two minute clip of the show below where Khia goes off on a promoter.