Watch Company Reverses Decision, Brings Tiger Back

After pulling all of its ads featuring the troubled golf star, watch company Tag Heuer is reinstating all of its ads featuring Tiger and has added the above graphic to their homepage.

“The partnership with Tiger Woods will continue,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, President and CEO of TAG Heuer, “but we will downscale the use of his image in certain markets for a period of time, depending on his decision about returning to professional golf. We will continue to actively support the Tiger Woods Foundation.”

