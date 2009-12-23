VIDEO: J*Davey Ready New “Mistape” For Christmas

With a sound often described as “Prince meets the Eurythmics”, the eclectic duo of Jack Davey (the girl) and Brook D’leau (the boy), known as J*Davey have been busy building a solid fanbase on the internet for the last 4 years, a fanbase that includes His Royal Badness as well as Erykah Badu, Solange, ?uestlove of the Roots, and many other notables.

Q&A J*DaVeY: Beauty and the Beats

They are preparing to unleash Boudoir Synema on Christmas day. The follow up to their double-cd debut and the first installment in the Great Mistape trilogy will be available to download.

Listen to “Crawl All Over” from Boudoir Synema.

http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/191061