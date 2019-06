Everyone is familiar with Janet Jackson’s early role as Penny on the classic sitcom “Good Times.” But her stint on “Diff’rent Strokes” is largely forgotten, mostly because the show doesn’t run in syndication as much as “Good Times.”

VIDEO: Janet Jackson “Make Me”

Here is a clip of Janet Jackson with her co-stars Todd Bridges and Dana Plato performing Stevie Wonder & Paul McCartney’s “Ebony & Ivory” on an episode of “Diff’rent Strokes.”