Susan Boyle Ends Alicia Keys Streak

Alicia Keys’ first four albums all debuted at the number one spot. Unfortunately for Alicia, her new album, The Element Of Freedom, will be debuting at number two on this week’s Billboard 200 chart thanks to Susan Boyle whose album, I Dreamed A Dream takes the number one spot for the fourth week.

Guess that streak wasn’t so unbreakable after all…

Billboard’s Top 10 Albums:

1. Susan Boyle I Dreamed A Dream

2. Alica Keys The Element Of Freedom

3. Andrea Bocelli My Christmas

4. Taylor Swift Fearless

5. Carrie Underwood Play On

6. Lady Gaga The Fame

7. Michael Buble Crazy Love

8. Justin Bieber My World

9. Robin Thicke Sex Therapy: The Session

10. Various Glee: The Music, Volume 2