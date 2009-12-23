THE LEAK: Beyoncé “Black Culture”

Beyonce apparently is black culture.

This unreleased Beyoncé track just that hit the internet samples Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough.” It’s currently unknown how old this song is, but by all means should’ve been left tucked away in Beyonce’s secret vault.

This song is a prime example of how even the biggest stars can have a few absolute stinkers hidden somewhere. Remember Jay-Z’s “Ghetto Techno”?