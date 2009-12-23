Damian Marley And Nas Album Tracklisting

I don’t care what Bill Johnson thinks the most anticipated albums of 2010 are. If this ain’t on his list it don’t matter. Besides Sade, there is no album I am waiting for more. I’m looking forward to hearing Stevie Wonder’s and Snoop’s cameo and seeing how Damian Marley’s production is.

Album Tracklisting

1. Intro (Something New) (prod. Damian Marley)

2. As We Enter (prod. Damian Marley)

3. Revolutionary (prod. Damian Marley)

4. Count Your Blessings (prod. Damian & Stephen Marley)

5. Belief is Key (prod. Damian Marley)

6. Africa Must Wake Up f. K’naan (prod. Nas, Damian & Stephen Marley)

7. Black Horizon f. K’naan (prod. Damian Marley)

8. Only the Strong (prod. Damian & Stephen Marley)

9. Our Generation f. Joss Stone & Stevie Wonder (prod. Damian Marley)

10. Empowerment (prod. Stephen Marley)

11. AID (prod. K’naan & Nas)

12. Let’s End It (Poverty) f. K’naan (prod. 9th Wonder & Damian Marley)

13. The Earth f. Bob Marley (prod. Salaam Remix, Damian & Stephen Marley)

14. Black Man’s Paper f. Erykah Badu (prod. Afry) [UK Bonus]

15. Weed On f. Snoop Dogg (prod. Damian Marley) (iTunes Bonus)

Damian Marley And Nas EPK

