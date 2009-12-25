10 Ways Not To Embarrass Yourself At The Family Get Together

Christmas is here and for some people that means being around relatives and friends you haven’t seen in a while, maybe even all year. So much has happened in so much time but much restraint is required at any family get-together . We have put together a list of Do Not’s to keep you out an embarrassing debacle. You don’t want to be known as The Kanye West of the Holiday gathering do you?

1. Do Not bust out your best “Single Ladies” moves, you are not Beyonce and no one wants

to see them.

.

2.Do Not bring home Chris Brown as a date (ladies) give it some time.

3.Do Not and I repeat Do Not drink any Hen-Rock at the get-together

.

4.Choose your outfit wisely!!!

5. Refrain from telling people that Nicki Minaj is your idol.

6.Do Not admit that “Russian Roulette” is your favorite song. People may think you want to commit suicide.

7. If you have a Boost Mobile cellphone put it on vibrate and try not to take it out. No one wants to hear your ringtones!

8.If you were not invited to the get-together, stay home!

9. Definitely Do Not put a lacefront wig on your child and expect your family to not call Child Protective Services on you.

10. You may be able to pull this off, but don’t do it on Christmas. Leave it for Amber.

