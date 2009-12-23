Black Milk To Release Three New Albums In 2010

Detroit producer extraordinaire, Black Milk gives us a sneak peak at his three upcoming 2010 releases: Random Axe with grimy underground emcees Guilty Simpson and Sean Price, “Searching for Sanity” with vocalist Melanie Rutherford, and his latest solo release.

THE LEAK: Slum Village “Dope Man”

Is Slum Village’s Elzhi Still Detroit’s Best Kept Secret?

https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com/external/js/gallery/182281 http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/191061

Also On The Urban Daily: