Black Milk To Release Three New Albums In 2010

Detroit producer extraordinaire, Black Milk gives us a sneak peak at his three upcoming 2010 releases: Random Axe with grimy underground emcees Guilty Simpson and Sean Price, “Searching for Sanity” with vocalist Melanie Rutherford, and his latest solo release.

