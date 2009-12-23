VIDEO: Redman Says Jay-Z Needs To Give Props To Big L

Redman is right on this one. Everybody says that Jay-Z wouldn’t be as big if BIG didn’t die, but Big L would’ve given him a lot of competition too. Big L had the flow the lyrics and street credibility to be the best in the game. Big L Rest In Peace.
Redman On Big L, Jay-Z, Big Pun, Eminem, etc from 2dopeboyz.com on Vimeo.
Check Out These Joints Too
VIDEO: Redman’s “Coc Back” (Behind The Scenes)
THROWBACK: Jay-Z, Old Dirty Bastard And Big Daddy Kane Show And Prove
Jay-Z And Big L Freestyle
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily