Aunt Janet To Give Michael’s Kids A Special Christmas

Janet Jackson is stepping in to give her brother Michael’s kids, Paris (12-years-old), Prince Michael I (11-years-old), and Prince Michael II (7-years-old) an extraordinary Christmas 6 months after the death of their father.

ContactMusic.com reports:

A source said: “It was to be a quiet, sombre holiday this year but Janet has stepped in to make it just like Michael did – fun. Michael loved Christmas. He was like a big kid and now Janet has taken that on. She must have spent thousands on trees, decorations and the kind of toys Michael would have love to be fooling around with on Christmas morning.”