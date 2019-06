Check out this video of Wyclef freestyling in Miami. Clef boasts that he’ll never go broke because he’s still living off of Lauryn Hill & Pras’ publishing checks.

VIDEO: Wyclef Discusses Hold Up With Fugees Reunion

Oops.

But he extends an olive branch to Lauryn asking her to get the group back together.

Will it happen in 2010?

Don’t hold your breath!