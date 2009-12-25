UPDATE: Video Of Mary J Blige Argument Surfaces

The NYPost obtained video of the argument between Mary J. Blige and her husband Kendu. At around the 1:09 mark you can see Mary raise her hand but it is not clear if she actually struck her husband.

Looks like regular a lovers spat at the club, but when you’re in the public eye it’s going to get a lot of attention.

(We guess when Mary said no more drama, she meant it)

Multi-platinum songstress Mary J. Blige is rebuking reports that she punched her husband Kendu Isaacs in the face Tuesday night at her NYC album release party. According to initial reports from anonymous “sources,” the fight occurred when Isaacs was seen flirting with several female waitresses, causing Blige to strike and taunt him.

Blige’s publicist Kerynne Tencer released a statement denying the incident, and proclaimed the couple’s relationship is on steady ground.

“People lie and don’t know what they’re talking about,” Tencer explained. “They’re as happy as can be. They’re spending the holidays together with their three children. Everything’s great.”

Blige and Isaacs, who also serves as her manager, have been married since 2003.

From the NY Daily News

Hip-Hop diva Mary J. Blige smacked her husband for checking out a waitress at her CD release party this week and warned him, “You ain’t going Chris Brown on me,” witnesses said.

The “No More Drama” songstress lashed out at hubby Kendu Isaacs at the Tuesday night party at the M2 Ultralounge in Chelsea, witnesses said.

One partygoer told the Daily News that the 38-year-old Grammy winner flew into a jealous rage because Isaacs was paying too much attention to a waitress at the club.

“Mary hauled off and smacked him,” the source said.

Blige then warned Isaacs not to even think about retaliating. “She said, ‘You ain’t going to go Chris Brown on me, are you?'” according to a source.

