Y’all know I’m not big on gang bangin. But worse than gang bangin is promoting it to little kids as a marketing tool. Resident west coast goon, 40 Glocc speaks on how he exposed both Plies and Wayne for being fake thug promoting coons. Hey little kids don’t follow these dopes.

Altercation With Plies

Altercation With Weezy

