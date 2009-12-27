“The Boondocks” Season 3 Coming In 2010

From TSS

After a two-year hiatus The Boondocks will be airing new episodes some time in 2010. While no network has been announced I’d be just as happy if they kept it online.

I personally cannot WAIT to see what McGruder does with the following topics/people:

President Obama (What If Wu-Tang And Jay-Z Wrote Obama’s Speeches?)

Tiger Woods(Watch Company Reverses Decision, Brings Tiger Back)

Michael Jackson(FBI Release Their Michael Jackson Files)

Katt Williams(VIDEO: Katt Williams Calls Burglary Charges Bogus)

Chris Brown(Chris Brown Shuts Up When Asked About Tiger Woods)

Rihanna(VIDEO: Rihanna Rings In 2010 With Jay-Z)

Kanye West(Kanye West: “I Sold My Soul To The Devil”)

MLK Speech

Dissing BET (Banned From TV)

Kidnapping Oprah

Santa Gets Beat Up

The Luther Burger

