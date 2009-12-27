“The Boondocks” Season 3 Coming In 2010

From TSS
After a two-year hiatus The Boondocks will be airing new episodes some time in 2010. While no network has been announced I’d be just as happy if they kept it online.
I personally cannot WAIT to see what McGruder does with the following topics/people:
President Obama (What If Wu-Tang And Jay-Z Wrote Obama’s Speeches?)
Tiger Woods(Watch Company Reverses Decision, Brings Tiger Back)
Michael Jackson(FBI Release Their Michael Jackson Files)
Katt Williams(VIDEO: Katt Williams Calls Burglary Charges Bogus)
Chris Brown(Chris Brown Shuts Up When Asked About Tiger Woods)
Rihanna(VIDEO: Rihanna Rings In 2010 With Jay-Z)
Kanye West(Kanye West: “I Sold My Soul To The Devil”)
MLK Speech
Dissing BET (Banned From TV)
Kidnapping Oprah
Santa Gets Beat Up
The Luther Burger