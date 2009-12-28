CLOSE
THE LEAK: Jamie Foxx & Lil Wayne “Straight To The Dance Floor”

Brand new music from Jamie Foxx’s new album, Body, due out in March 2010.

While it’s no “Blame It,” “Straight To The Dance Floor” is definitely devoted to the art of moving butts.  Throw in a verse from Weezy at the end, and you’ve got what sounds like another winner for Jamie.

THE LEAK: Jamie Foxx & Justin Timberlake “Winner”

VIDEO: Lil Wayne’s “On Fire” (Behind The Scenes)

Here’s a bonus throwback video. Check out Jamie performing his debut single “Infatuation” on the Arsenio Hall show back in 1994.

