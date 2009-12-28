THE LEAK: Pharrell & The Yessirs “Out Of My Mind”

In 2006, ?uestlove from The Roots got a late night (or early morning) phone call from Pharrell giving him the task of remixing his entire In My Mind album in 10 days. The remix album was going to be released officially, but for some reason it never came out.

VIDEO: Game In The Studio With Robin Thicke & Pharrell

Watch as Pharrell listens to the remix of “Keep It Playa” for the first time.

GALLERY: Pharrell Caught With Baby Mama In Hawaii!

Over the years ?uestlove has leaked tracks from the album on his MySpace page, but on Christmas Day, he posted the entire album in high quality on Swift.fm. He also tossed in a bonus bossa nova styled remix of Pharrell & Jay-Z’s “Frontin'”

Listen to the rest of “Out Of My Mind” on Swift.FM.

James Poyser and Jill Scott collaborator Adam Blackstone work on “Take It Off”