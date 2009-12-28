TRAILER: Tracy Morgan & Bruce Willis In “Cop Out”

The trailer for Kevin Smith’s new film Cop Out starring Tracy Morgan & Bruce Willis comes a week after the Clerks director announced that film’s original title, A Couple Of Dicks, had been abandoned due to advertising concerns.

The film looks like your typical buddy cop comedy, but with Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan on board, I’m willing to give it a shot!

Let us know what you think of the trailer.

MOVIE TRAILER: “Death At A Funeral” Starring Chris Rock

THROWBACK: Tracy Morgan Vs. Monique With Yo Mama Jokes

Also On The Urban Daily: