VIDEO: Trina Disses Khia…Again

In the latest back-and-forth between the two Florida Femcees,Trina spazzes out after a DJ plays a Khia record before she takes the stage. “We don’t play no wack ass bitch sh*t. That’s fake sh*t.”

This tit-for-tat began when Khia dissed Trina in a XXL magazine article and Da Baddest Bitch took the bate, responding with a diss record:

In an interview with TheUrbanDaily Khia insinuated that she had some kind of relationship with Lil Wayne, who has been romantically linked to Trina in the past. Weezy was smart enough to never even address the Khia rumors.