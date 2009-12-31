UPDATE: Plies’ Brother Responds To Plies’ Arrest Rumors

Ronelle “Big Gates” Levatte, manager/brother of rapper Plies, has responded to rumors that his younger brother was incarcerated after a show in Atlanta last week.

According to reports, Plies born Algernod Washington, was allegedly arrested by federal agents after a performance at the Hot 107.9’s Jingle Bash.

In an exclusive statement to AllHipHop.com, Big Gates, also founder and co-owner of Plies’ label Big Gates Records, claimed an unknown person called the police on Plies prior to his performance.

“Enemies of my little brother Plies contacted police in a failed attempt to have him arrested prior to his performance in Atlanta,” Big Gates told AllHipHop.com. “Plies was not detained Nor arrested.”

This is from the good rumor mongering folks at mediatakeout. They’re sayin that the streets is saying (they hear then say, hearsay, get it) that Plies got locked up because someone snitched on him. We are following the situation and will keep y’all updated.

