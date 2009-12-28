Ray Allen Says “Masturbation” Tweets Came From Hacker

Okay last night someone hacked into Ray Allen’s twitter account or so he says. Here’s the tweet.

“I’m getting there. When you masturbate think about my tongue or your cl*t and switching back and forth from my d**k to my tongue.”

After that tweet, he wrote.

“I’m sorry my acct was hacked into. I need to changey tweet handle.” “i hope that it was amusing to people but im either gonna change my password or stop tweeting altogether.”

He possibly could have sent the tweet believing it to be a private message or maybe an angry Laker fan is trying to hate on Jesus Shuttlesworth.

Check Out These Joints Too

NBA Rap-Up: Is Kanye West the Kobe Bryant of HipHop?

VIDEO: Kobe Says He’d Beat LeBron One On One