VIDEO: Countess Vaughn Says She Has Butt Implants

It appears that the scourge known as “noassitall” is running so rampant that celebs are getting their booties plumped up left and right. In this first clip Nicki Minaj seems much, MUCH healthier in the backyard than she has in some time:

Backyard Boogie: Top 10 Booty Songs

And here Countess Vaughn tells her former co-star Mo’nique that she had some help rounding out her assets:

I hope they feel it’s worth it. They could end up like this woman: