TRAILER: Common Goes On A “Date Night” With Steve Carrell & Tina Fey

After honing his acting chops in action films like Terminator: Salvation and Smoking Aces, Common is giving comedy films a try.

Common appears in the new film Date Night starring Steve Carrell (40 Year Old Virgin, NBC’s “The Office”) and Tina Fey (NBC’s “30 Rock”, Baby Mama) as one of the villains.

Judging from the trailer and a supporting cast that includes Taraji P Henson, Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Munn, this looks like one you won’t want to miss!

Date Night is in theaters in April 2010.