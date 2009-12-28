Kanye West Feeds The Homeless For The Holidays

I’m going to let you finish Mother Teresa but Kanye is the greatest homeless people feeder of all time…. But good for Kanye. He and is girlfriend Amber Rose volunteered at the Los Angeles mission on the day after Christmas. He took a plate away from Taylor Swift to give to Homeless Hank “The greatest bum of all time.” Well maybe not the second part but he did volunteer. He was in church so we have no photos.

