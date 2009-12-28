Tyra Banks Following Oprah And Ending Talk Show

From Variety

Following Oprah Winfrey and Bonnie Hunt’s announcements that they’re stepping away, Tyra Banks is the latest to leave the talkshow game.

Banks told People.com that this would be the last season of the Warner Bros.-produced “The Tyra Show,” with the talker ending its run in the spring. The host said she wants to focus on her production shingle, Bankable Studios, and see what future bigscreen projects can promote positive images of women.

Banks will continue with the CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” and ABC’s “True Beauty.”