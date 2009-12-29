Jay-Z’s “On To The Next” Video Debuting New Year’s Eve

Whether he hyphenates his last name or not, Beyonce’s husband is one smart man. First Jay-Z took his New York tribute “Empire State Of Mind” and made it a World Series anthem. Now, according to Roc4Life.com ,his new video “On To The Next One” featuring Swizz Beatz will air during “NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” on Thursday, December 31.

What better way to say good riddance to 2009 than screaming “on to the next!” drunk on champagne?

