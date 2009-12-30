UPDATE: Skillz Explains Chris Brown Line In ’09 Rap-Up’

Skillz nailed this one on the head once again. The good, the bad and the ugly of 2009 got zipped up and put in a body bag. R.I.P. (props to 2DBZ)

“Lil Wayne did it big/ he said he wanted to eff every girl in the world/and I think he did…”

Skillz talks about making the ’09 Rap-Up with Jenny Boom Boom..

(Lyrics transcribed by Onsmash.com)

The ‘09 Rap Up — Check, Yo Yo

I’m Bout To Put This Thing Again, ‘09 Is Outta Here

20-10 Is In The Building, Time For A New Year (YURP!)

Your Boy Skillz Back On His Grind, Let’s Run It Back And Re-Cap 2009

DC Starts Off The Conversation, Cuz We Was In Yo’ Town For The Inauguration

We Froze Our Asses Off, It Wasn’t Just Me — That Was A Small Price To Pay To See History

Biggie’s Movie Came Out And Got Shine, Ne-Yo And Jim Jones Got Scrappin’ Up In Loui Voutton

TV’s Went Digital, The Government’s Lame; Y’all Bought Them Boxes? To Me The Shit Still Looks The Same

And I Don’t Care About The Fate, Of John & Kate — You Feel Sorry For Anybody It Should Be The Plus 8

Having 7 Siblings Can’t Be Calm, But I’ll Take 20 Of Them Before I Take One Octo-Mom

50 & Rick Ross, That’s A New Level Of Beefin’. Lebron Got Dunked On And He Ain’t Want Us To See It

The News Of Chris & Rihanna Broke In The Streets. T-Pain Got On The Golf Cart And Broke Some Teeth

Tiny & Toya Got A Show? Thats Crazy. Tiny, You Gon’ Get A Second Season? (Yeaa Baby!)

Run DMC They Got Their Own Street, And Jojo Got Caught Trying To Spark That Leaf

Man The Game Is Bananas — For Playing Hip-Hop, Me And Jazzy Jeff Got Kicked Out Of Kansas

Rick Ross’ Shades Was Phony & Fake, And To Re-Newcomer By The Name Of Drake

The Industry Got To Get It In Gear, Cuz Its Bad When A Mixtape Is Really The “Album Of The Year”

And His Vid Wasn’t Bad But I Was Mad At Them Breast I Never Had (Breast I Never Had)

Eminem & Mariah, Sounded Bitter — And We All Took To This New Thing Called Twitter

Where You Could Follow Peeps Just To See What They Say

And If You Want To You Could Follow Me @SkillzVA

Bernie Madolf, He Was Playing For Keeps. Amber Rose Became Famous Without Having To Speak

Black Eyed Peas Rolled Deep, They Blacked Perez Hilton’s Eye And Made Him Pee In The Middle Of The Street

Lil Wayne Did It Big, He Said He Wanted To F- Every Girl In The World And I Think He Did

Chris Brown — Now That’s My Guy, But How He Do An Interview And All Y’all Notice Was The Bow Tie?

The Media Went Hard, Chris You Want Us To Forget Just Say What Really Happened In The Car

Rihanna, She Kept Quiet — Until She Had An Album To Sell But We Still Ain’t Buy It

Mike Vick & A.I. — Back In Action And We Were Shocked By The Loss Of Mr. Michael Jackson

I Never Thought That Star Would Fall To The Ground, Mike Was Huge — The News Shut The Internet Down

Through Your Music, You’ll Live On My Friend And I Know We’ll Never See A Talent Like You Again

I Gotta Man Up, Cuz Even I Was A Fan Of.. The Real House Wives Of Atlanta

I Love Kandy’s Song, But That Kim? (That’s A Dirty Low Down Monkey With A Weave On)

Tardy For The Party Brought Us Some Joy, But It Never Left The Ground — Just Like The Balloon Boy

And To The Parents, I’m Gonna Say Wah-Lah! You Named Him Falcon? But That Don’t Mean He Could Fly

Far As R&B Goes, Trey Songz Is The Guy And I’m A Grown Man, But I’m Scared Of Lady Ga-Ga

Drake’s Knee Kept Saying “Hey Bruh, Just Sit” — And Kanye Snatched The Mic From Taylor Swift

Then The World Couldn’t Stand Him (I’m Really Happy For You — I’ma Let You Finish)

Man I Think He Playing That

The Government, Yea They Think They’re Slick. What Happened To Clash & Clunkers, That Shit Came & Went

The Hangover, Was Funny As Hell.. And So Were The Rappers Who Couldn’t Stay They Ass Out Of Jail

Jay-Z Went On Oprah And Hit Number 1, She Gave Out A Lot Of Chicken, But She Ain’t Give Him None

H1N1 Is Causing Drama — And We Was All Shaking Our Heads At Lil Mama

Like, “Why Was You On Stage? Nobody Gave You A Cue, And With A Head That Big, You Should Have Thought That Through!”

Nicki Minaj Gave Female MC’s Some Help, But If She Signed Your Boob You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself

Whitney Houston Got Back To Working — And Kids Came Up With This Thing Called “Jerkin”

Where You Take Dancing & Rappin, Combine The Two — Newsflash: That Ain’t Nothing New

Nas & Kelis They Couldn’t Get That Thing Back — Diddy Holla At Me If You Want That Ring Back

Jamie, He Blamed It On The Alcohol And Maybe That’s What Made J-Lo Fall

Health Care Got Passed And That’s Whats Good, But The Idiot Of The Year Is Tiger Woods

(It’s Uh, It’s Tiger..)

Could You Say Fail? Who Else Is Named Tiger? Why Would You Leave The Name On The Voicemail?

He Changed The Game I Suppose — Who Would Have Though He Was Putting 18 Holes

T.I. Came Home, After 7 Months.. I Can’t Watch Monique’s Show, Cuz She Yells Too Much

And We Mourned This Year, I Got To Say — Every Other Day.. Somebody Passed Away

Mr. Magic, Roc Raida, My Man Baatin, Darian, And My Friend A-M

It Was A Very Sad Year To Say The Least, So To Everybody We Lost.. Rest In Peace

Uhh Ya Boy Skillz And I Did It Again, Welcoming Y’all To 2010.

