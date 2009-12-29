Where Is Diddy’s Group B5 Now?

Remember B5, the quintet of light skinned crooning brothers from Florida that Diddy signed back in 2005?

If you aren’t familiar, your kids might be as the boys have had their songs featured in all the teeny bopper staples like “Hannah Montana,” “High School Musical,” and “That’s So Raven.”

Their self-titled album dropped on Bad Boy in 2005 and appropriately enough featured a cover of The Jackson 5’s “All I Do Is Think Of You” as the lead single.

If you’ve been wondering what these boys look like now, scroll down and check out the Brothers Breeding and their new haircuts below:

