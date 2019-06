Lil’ Wayne’s recent tour made a stop in his hometown of New Orleans last night. DeWayne took advantage of the home court advantage and rocked the New Orleans Arena.

Check out these vids from the show that we spotted over at Rap Radar.

Swag Surfin’

Every Girl (with Young Money)

Go DJ

Fireman