Tracy McGrady To Be Traded From Rockets

Well it seems that the rickety rocket is ready to blast off.

According to ESPN.com Tracy McGrady has been cleared to take an indefinite leave from the Houston Rockets after the former All-Star’s representatives and Rockets management agreed to work together in search of a trade for the disgruntled guard, according to sources close to the situation.

Sources close to the process told ESPN.com that multiple phone discussions Monday between Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and coach Rick Adelman in conjunction with McGrady’s lead agent, Arn Tellem, led to a mutual agreement that both sides would try to hatch a workable trade before the league’s annual trading deadline on Feb. 18.

“Whoever gets me is going to get a hungry … player,” McGrady told the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t care if I go to the damn moon. It doesn’t matter. I’ve been hungry since I came back from my surgery.”

Read more by clicking HERE

Also On The Urban Daily: