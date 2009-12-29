RZA & Forrest Whitaker Team Up Again In “Repo Men!”

RZA adds another film to his resumé with a role in the upcoming film Repo Men! starring Forrest Whitaker and Jude Law. RZA previously made a cameo in and provided the score for Jim Jarmusch’s 1999 film Ghost Dog which starred Whitaker.

NEW MUSIC: Pharoahe Monch & RZA Make “Dollaz & Sense”

VIDEO: RZA On The Colbert Report (Bong, Bong)

Watch the RED-BAND (aka NSFW) trailer below!

http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/388127

Also On The Urban Daily: