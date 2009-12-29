SNEAK PEEK: DJ Premier Air Force 1 Sneaker

I Spotted these over at the DJPremierBlog. Pretty damn tight.

You can cop them on 1/9/10 at the stores below:

HOUSE OF HOOPS HARLEM

268 W 125TH STREET

New York, NY 10027

(212) 316-1667

HOUSE OF HOOPS CHICAGO

7501 W CERMAK RD STE G7

North Riverside, IL 60546

(708) 447-2060

HOUSE OF HOOPS CHERRY HILL MALL

2000 ROUTE 38

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

(856) 662-8313

HOUSE OF HOOPS MALL AT PRINCE GEORGES

3500 E WEST HWY

Hyattsville, MD 20782

(301) 853-6054

HOUSE OF HOOPS NORTHLINE COMMONS

4400B NORTH FREEWAY

Houston, TX 770223645

(713) 699-4472

