SNEAK PEEK: DJ Premier Air Force 1 Sneaker

I Spotted these over at the DJPremierBlog. Pretty damn tight.
You can cop them on 1/9/10 at the stores below:
HOUSE OF HOOPS HARLEM
268 W 125TH STREET
New York, NY 10027
(212) 316-1667
HOUSE OF HOOPS CHICAGO
7501 W CERMAK RD STE G7
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2060
HOUSE OF HOOPS CHERRY HILL MALL
2000 ROUTE 38
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
(856) 662-8313
HOUSE OF HOOPS MALL AT PRINCE GEORGES
3500 E WEST HWY
Hyattsville, MD 20782
(301) 853-6054
HOUSE OF HOOPS NORTHLINE COMMONS
4400B NORTH FREEWAY
Houston, TX 770223645
(713) 699-4472
