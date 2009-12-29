Are Trey Songz And Keri Hilson An Item?

The rumor mill has been going at full steam with reports that Keri Hilson and Trey Songz are an item.

According to an anonymous source quoted on SandraRose.com, “They were acting like school kids in the throes of puppy love.” This source, who adds that Trey couldn’t keep his hands off of Keri, was in the dressing room at a recent show in Atlanta at Phillips Arena where Trey, Keri, and Usher performed their “I Invented Sex” remix.

Trey Songz Reinvents Sex With Usher And Keri Hilson

If Trey and Keri become the next It Couple, we’ll have to come up with a good name for the couple.

Treri?

Krey?

Maybe they should just call it quits now…

Leave your ideas in the comments!

Check out these pics from the show courtesy of ATLPics.net