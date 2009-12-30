UPDATE: Teddy Riley Family Drama Played Out On Twitter

UPDATE:

Apparently all the drama surrounding Teddy Riley attacking his daughter was well documented by Teddy, his daughters Taja and Deja, AND Teddy’s girlfriend. Teddy’s daughters don’t think too highly of his new girlfriend, whom they called a “gold digger.” Teddy lashed out at his daughter Taja resulting in the injuries seen above.

Check out screen caps of the tweets from Teddy, his daughters, and his girlfriend courtesy of NecoleBitchie.com

Teddy’s girlfriend weighs in:

Teddy tells his girlfriend to cancel her twitter account:

Here is what Taja had to say:

Teddy speaks again:

Here’s Taja singing on an interlude on Blackstreet’s second album, Another Level

Here’s Deja reciting a poem on the same album

From TMZ

Teddy Riley — a singer from the R&B group Blackstreet — is accused of using a guitar from the video game Rock Band in a violent attack on his daughters.

Teddy’s 18-year-old daughter Taja Riley was granted a temporary restraining order against her dad — claiming 43-year-old Teddy abused her and her older sister by “stomping, punching and bashing them” in his L.A. home on December 23.

In the documents, filed in L.A. County Superior Court, Taja claims at one point Teddy, “lifted a Rock Band guitar and threatened to kill person(s) w/ it.”

Read The Whole Story

Check Out These Joints Too

Aaron Hall Goes To The Dogs