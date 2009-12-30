Mario Talks Dating Rumors, ‘I’m Enjoying Life’

From Singersroom.com

Contrary to rumors surrounding an alleged relationship with Richgirl group member Audra Simmons, “Thinkin’ About You” singer Mario says he’s very much single.

“I’m enjoying my life,” Mario told Upscale recently. “I would love to have a girlfriend right now but I am single”.

Rumors of his alleged relationship with Simmons kicked off shortly after her appearance in his music video for “Break Up” feat. Sean Garrett. According to Mario that is not the case as his focus is on what he calls “the ultimate gift”.