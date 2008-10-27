Nominees Announced For The 2008 Online Hip-Hop Awards

Presented by SOHH.com, the 2008 Online Hip-Hop Awards gives the fans the power to vote for their favorites in 30 categories.

Artists, fans, nerds… lend me your ears. The online community’s voice will be heard and you’ll be able to vote for the ones that you want to win as voting is open through November 20th at http://www.onlinehiphopawards.com.

Leading the pack with multiple nominations are such familiar faces like Lil Wayne, Soulja Boy, Jay-Z and Kayne West. The event has received over 80,000 nomination submissions from September 15th – October 19th and passionate fans have also been helping to promote and gain support for this interesting event.

Soulja boy – who has nominations in six categories – says, “At first I thought y’all forgot about me. I am honored and look forward to taking something home with me!” The Atlanta rapper is nominated for “Album of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” and “Digital Download of the Year,” just to name a few.

Diddy was nominated for “King of the Net,” after becoming synonymous with YouTube for his interesting channel and “Swagger Like Puff” videos. Regarding his nomination Diddy said, “Your boy has been nominated for an Online Hip-Hop Award. It’s crazy. Thank you to everybody that has logged on to the Diddy blogs, Diddy TV and my Myspace page, Diddy.com. I’m always online. I walk around with my laptop. You know… It’s King of the Net.”

Winners will be simulcast live on the Internet this November from the Award ceremony featuring presentations and performances by hip-hop’s hottest stars.

Below are the rest of the finalists:

Album of the Year Award (Hip-Hop):

Jay-Z – American Gangster

Plies – Definition of Real

Soulja Boy Tell Em – Souljaboytellem.com

Bun B – II Trill

Lil Wayne – The Carter III

Album of the Year Award (R&B):

Alicia Keys – As I Am

Chris Brown – Exclusive

Trey Songz – Trey Day

Danity Kane – Welcome to the Dollhouse

Ne-Yo – Year of Gentleman

Artist of the Year Award (Hip-Hop):

Jay-Z

Lil’ Wayne

SouljaBoy

Kanye

50 Cent

Artist of the Year Award (R&B):

Ciara

Alicia Keys

Chris Brown

Trey Songz

Ne-Yo

Artist to Watch Award (Hip-Hop/R&B):

Ace Hood

Corey Guns

Wale

Jazmine Sullivan

Ryan Leslie

King of the Net Award

Soulja Boy

Diddy

50 Cent

Lil’ Wayne

T.I.

Collabo of the Year Award:

Plies, Ne-Yo // Bust It Baby

Estelle, Kanye // American Boy

T-Pain, Lil Wayne // Can’t Beleive It

T.I., Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, & Kanye West // Swagger Like Us

Young Jeezy, Kanye West // Put On

Music Video of the Year Award:

Kanye West // Good Morning

Lil’ Wayne // Lollipop

Bun B // You’re Everything

Lil Wayne, T-Pain // Got Money

Alicia Keys // Teenage Love Affair

Digital Download of the Year Award (Hip-Hop) Award

50 Cent // I Get Money

Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em // Crank Dat

Lil Wayne // A Milli

Plies // Bust It Baby

T.I. // No Matter What

To see the rest of the nominees for the Online Hip-Hop Awards and to vote, please check out – http://www.onlinehiphopawards.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: