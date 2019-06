Floyd Mayweather called in from Miami to talk with DJ Whoo Kid and the Shade 45 crew last week, and the gloves were on! Listen as the fighting phenom discusses boxing vs. the MMA, the Tiger Woods debacle, Sugar Shane Mosley, his record label and more! (no words for Pac Man though)

UPDATED: 50 Cent Takes Flicks and Videos With Rick Ross’ Son

Mayweather Pummels Marquez For Win

Also On The Urban Daily: