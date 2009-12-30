Sanaa Lathan On Rumors: “What Is Printed Becomes The Truth”

In an interview with SoulCulture actress Sanaa Lathan said some stuff about privacy, thick skin and…wait where was I? Ok, this was really just an excuse to watch her talk. Damn she’s fine…

She HAS had some crazy ass rumors written about her in the past. In one year she (allegedly) went from sleeping with Denzel Washington to Regina Hall and Paula Patton.

I just want to know why a woman that good looking is doing voice over work for the Cleveland Show and not in front of the camera more.