Scott Storch Gears Up For Comeback

The rise and fall of super-producer Scott Storch has been well documented. By now, everyone knows the hits he created in the last 10 years (Beyoncé “Me Myself & I”, Terror Squad “Lean Back”, to name a few), and everyone is more than familiar of his tale of cocaine addiction and debt.

Scott Storch Ordered To Pay $750k Over Dispute!

Scott Storch: “I Got Involved In Drugs!”

Now the self-proclaimed “tough Jew” is back on his two feet and ready to reclaim his place in music. AllHipHop.com recently posted a two-part interview where Storch talks about his brief beef with Timbaland, how Lil’ Kim is the love of his life, his downfall, and the artists he’s working with now.

