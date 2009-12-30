BACK IN THE DAY: Bishop Don Magic Juan In The Pulpit

I stumbled across this footage of Bishop Don Magic Juan pimpin’ for Jesus at his Magic World Christian Church in Chicago awhile back. Fortunately, I stumbled across it again and am more than happy to share it with readers of The Urban Daily.

Dig the Bishop’s guitar player singing “Goin’ Up Yonder”

