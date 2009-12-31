CLOSE
The-Dream Writes & Records New Song In 36 Minutes

Terius “The-Dream” Nash took to his twitter account on December 30th and announced that he was calling his studio team and a camera crew over to his house. The plan was for The-Dream to write and record a new Sam Cooke inspired song that day then upload the footage and song the next day.

Watch the footage below!

Spotted @ RapRadar

