AT&T Hangs Up On Tiger

From HeraldSun.com

AT&T is ending its sponsorship deal with golfer Tiger Woods.

“We are ending our sponsorship agreement with Tiger Woods and wish him well in the future” a spokesman for the US telecom giant said.

Woods’ endorsers have lavished an estimated $110 million a year on him. Consulting firm Accenture was the first major sponsor to formally cut its links with the disgraced golf great.

Woods has admitted to “infidelities” and has taken an indefinite break from the sport that made him a superstar.

Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer said this month it planned to drop Tiger Woods from its American ad campaigns.

Electronic Arts, which has sold a Tiger Woods video game for a decade, has said it is sticking with Woods

Nike and Gatorade have not run ads featuring Woods since November 29 but say they have not dropped him. Gatorade has announced it would no longer produce its Tiger Focus line of drinks but said that decision was made before the scandal.

Gillette has said it would “support his desire for privacy by limiting his role in our marketing programs”.